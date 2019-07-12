Share:

RAWALPINDI- The district administration on Friday asked heads of charity organisations to submit applications to get a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for collection of hides during Eidul Azha.

No such activity will be allowed without prior written permission. Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the charity organisations and NGOs to submit written applications in the DC office for seeking permission of hide collection till 31 July 2019.

He said that after the deadline no application by any organisation and NGO would be entertained. All applicants should attach a copy of previous year’s NOC issued by the district administration along with the record of funds utilisation, generated after the sale of collected hides, he added.

The DC said that the district administration should ensure that the organisations concerned engaged in collection of offal of sacrificial animals fully implement the code of conduct.

Stern action would be taken against the violators, it added. “All organisations which want to collect hides will require written permission in advance from deputy commissioner,” he added. He said that door to door collection of skins was prohibited and would not be allowed according to the code of conducts.

The Home Department of Punjab government has banned the collection of hides of sacrificial animals without the approval of the competent authority. The DC office Rawalpindi will not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above mentioned date. Any organisation or person who will collect hides of sacrificial animals without prior approval will be treated as offence and strict action will be taken against them as per law, said a spokesperson of District government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of traders’ elected representatives called on ACs Cantt and City Rimsha Javed and Nahim Afzal here and told them that the traders would observe complete shutter down strike today (Saturday) to protest imposition of sales taxes by the government.

The delegation comprised of Sheikh Hafeez, Zafar Qadri, Munir Butt, Mushtaq Khan and Chaudhry Sana Ullah.

Separately, teams of special price magistrates, following directions of DC Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa, carried out surprise raids in markets and bazaars and imposed heavy fine on profiteers and hoarders. “As many as 135 raids were conducted by SPMs in markets with detecting 63 violations and imposing Rs 1,23,500 fine,” said a spokesperson to DC. She added some seven cases have also been registered against the profiteers. The teams of SPMs comprised AC Cannt Rimsha Javed, AC City Nahim Afzal and Muhammad Iqbal Sanghera (Sub Registrar Urban-I), she added.