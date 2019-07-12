Share:

RAWALPINDI-City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana has issued directions for taking proactive safety measures to prevent acid attacks in the district. He said that acid attack cases would be registered under the anti-terrorist act. He expressed the views while addressing a meeting of police officers. The CPO said acid attack is such a heinous crime, which trembles the society as a whole and not just the victim and their family. Mostly it is observed these attacks happen on females that increase the gravity of these crimes manifold. The occurrence of acid attacks in a community is an open challenge to the law.

The CPO said that Rawalpindi police must apply such effective and proactive precautionary measures in place to ensure that these sorts of incidents cannot be carried out. Police must form a comprehensive strategy in this regard. The CPO said the police must review the legal position in reference to the shops where acids are sold and to monitor that the sales are according to the SOP and prescribed lawful boundaries or not. And if any discrepancies are observed then the police must act against them as per the law. He said that if God forbids such an incident occurs then all involved personnel must be arrested timely.

Meanwhile, the COP suspended two police officers on charges of harassing a woman sexually and incompetence and poor performance, a police spokesman informed The Nation on Friday.

The suspended police officers have been identified as Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Taxila Faisal Manzoor and SHO Police Station Westridge Qamar Sultan. Both officers were replaced by Inspector Suhail Zafar and Sub Inspector Tahir Rehan respectively, he added.

According to him, CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana received a complaint from a lady namely Shehla Bibi, resident of Taxila, stating she had visited Police Station Taxila for registration of a case against a woman. The lady told the city police chief that SHO Faisal Manzoor took her cell number and later on started her calling for having a separate meeting in her home or outside. She also accused the police Officer of harassing her sexually, the spokesman told. He added the complainant lady also produced voice call record of SHO before the CPO. Taking action, CPO Muhammad Faisal Rana placed SHO Faisal Manzoor under suspension and closed him to Police Line. Moreover, the CPO also ordered a departmental inquiry against the accused police officer, he said. “The Police Officer will be awarded an exemplary punishment if he was found guilty during the inquiry,” spokesman quoted CPO as saying.

Similarly, CPO shown SHO PS Westridge SI Qamar Sultan the door over negligence during duty hours and failure in curbing street crimes, he informed. The CPO appointed Inspector Sohail Zafar as SHO PS Taxila wheras SI Tahir Rehan assumed charge as SHO PS New Town.