ISTANBUL - A delegation of leading dates exporters from Pakistan is participating in the World Palm Dates Expo being held in Istanbul from July11 to14. More than 2,000 buyers from Turkey, the Middle East, the Balkans and Europe, and a number of companies and factories involved in the trade and processing of dates, food and beverages are attending the event. Exhibitors and delegates from 14 leading dates producing countries are showcasing their products. The Pakistan delegation has so far met a number of buyers and importers from Turkey and neighbouring countries. This includes Turkish Frozen Foods Inc., Nak Dis Ticaret Ltd., Hurmaciniz.com, Hurma Ticaret A.S. and Almustashar Group, etc. “The Turkish importers have expressed keen interest in Pakistani dates which could be exported at the most economical prices”, said Bilal Pasha, Pakistan’s Consul General in Istanbul during his interaction guests at Pakistan stalls. He said the trade visitors appreciated the quality of Pakistani dates and invited the Pakistani delegation to visit their units at the Fruits & Vegetables Market.