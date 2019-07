Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Shamshad Akhtar as his special assistant. The prime minister appointed Dr Shamshad Akhtar as special assistant for public private partnership with immediate effect.

Cabinet Division has also issued a formal notification in this regard. After the appointment of Shamshad Akhtar as special assistant, the total number of special assistants to PM has now reached 15 while cabinet members’ strength is 48. There are 24 federal ministers, four ministers of state and five advisers.