KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that it was mandatory to make effective arrangements for Audit to maintain transparency in government institutions and projects. Talking to Auditor General of Pakistan Javed Jahangir who led a delegation, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that detection of wastage of public funds and other negativities can help control corruption, according to a statement.

He said that best utilization of funds was a must to strengthen the national economy and in this connection role of Auditor General was of utmost importance. The Governor appreciated computerization of salaries and pensions payment system. Auditor General informed the Governor that soon a seminar on audit and accountability would be organized in the metropolis.

Javed Jahangir said that a summary would be forwarded for the approval of Prime Minister for further empowering the position of Auditor General of Pakistan. The other members of delegation included Accountant General Abdul Ghufran Memon and Deputy Auditor General South (Karachi) Sheikh Abdul Hafeez.

Governor appeals traders to call off strike

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday appealed traders to call off the strike saying that government needs the business class as smuggled goods benefit only a specific portion of the country.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail advised traders to choose a path of reconciliation instead of going on strike and said that the traders are requested to settle their matters peacefully.

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also held talks with representatives of the Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC), a body of the city’s traders, to persuade them to call off their strike which they had announced against the increase in taxation on the traders in the new federal budget but it was called off on the assurance of Sindh Governor. Sindh Governor also met the family of Deputy Collector Customs Dr Abdul Quddus Sheikh who was killed by suspected smugglers in Quetta.

He condemned his death and prayed for him at his Karachi residence. Talking to media, he expressed grief over the attack on Deputy Collection and said that federal government is doing their best to stop all the smuggling operations.