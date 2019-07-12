Share:

LAHORE-German Youth Ambassador Marion Pfennigs visited Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra and took keen interest in its various sections on Friday.

In a meeting with LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan, Ms Marion said Alhamra had promoted the soft image of Pakistan abroad.

They agreed on people-to-people contacts to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Both sides also agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions.

In this regard, a four-member delegation from German embassy including Ms Marion Pfennigs, Svenja Windsch, Sanjeev Pokharel and Iftikhar Ahmed appreciated the hard work of Alhamra Arts Council. Ather Ali briefed Ms Marion Pfennigs and her team about Alhamra Art Gallery, Academy of Performing Arts, Adbi Bethak and Cultural activities at the council.

He said that it was the key objective of the Lahore Arts Council to promote “our colourful culture and wonderful traditions in the whole world and make the world believe that Pakistan is the great place to visit”. Khan also recognised the services of Germany embassy in Pakistan for promotion of art and culture.

Ather Ali Khan presented a souvenir and some books related to Alhamra to Ms Marion and said, “We are really happy to know that the German embassy has dedicated staff to concentrate on youth affairs in Pakistan.

It was agreat pleasure to meet Ms Marion Pfennigs and her team, a lot of best wishes for all of you.”