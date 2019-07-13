Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold dipped by 400 on Friday and was traded at Rs 81,600 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs 82,000, according to Karachi Sarafa Association. The price of 10 garam gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 360 and was traded at Rs 69,942 against Rs 70,302. The price of silver remained constant and was traded at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 grams silver was traded at Rs 771.60. Rawalpindi -Islamabad local Sarafa market remain closed on Friday as weekly holiday and price of gold remain constant in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad at Rs 81,500 per tola and at that of 10 gram gold at Rs 69,875.