US - Google is celebrating what would have been the 96th birthday of surgeon Dr. Rene Favaloro with a new Doodle.

Favaloro is known for introducing coronary artery bypass surgery into the medical field.

The surgeon was born in La Plata, Argentina in 1923. He served as a country doctor with experience leading him to believe that healthcare is a basic human right regardless of economic standing.

Favaloro went to the United States in 1962 to practice at the Cleveland Clinic, teaming up with Mason Sones, a pioneer of cineangiography which is the reading of coronary and ventricular images.

Favaloro, after becoming convinced that coronary artery bypass grafting could be done, operated on a 51-year-old woman who had blockage in her right coronary artery in 1967.

The operation was a success with Favaloro stopping her heart and using a vein from her leg to redirect blood flow around the blockage.