The government has decided to not take an immediate action against accountability judge Arshad Malik following a controversy revolving around the ‘leaked’ video tape.

Reportedly, it has been resolved that an appropriate action would be taken once the matter is inspected in detail.

In a letter written by the law ministry to the judge, the judge has been directed to report to the law ministry.

It says that regarding the changing condition, you may not perform your duty further and wait for further orders.

Furthermore, the copy of the letter has been sent to the registrar of the Islamabad High Court.

On July 6, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz made a startling claims that the judge had "confessed" he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference. A video containing the judge’s alleged confession during his conversation with a ‘sympathiser’ of the PML-N, Nasir Butt, was screened during a press conference.

Contrarily, the next day, the judge had denied being under any pressure, but admitted that Nasir Butt was an acquaintance.

Judge Malik, on Dec 24, 2018, had handed ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference. He, however, had acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.