Share:

LAHORE - Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has warned chief executive officers of Bahawalpur, Muzafargarh and Gujranwala to improve public service delivery .

Chairing monthly conference of CEOs Health at Directorate General Health Service on Friday, he directed CEOs Health to improve performance to avoid further action. Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Irfan Memon, Additional Secretary Development Dr Saeed Ghuman, Dr Shehnaz, Dr Khalid, Dr Yadullah and CEOs of 36 districts attended the meeting. Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated the performance of CEOs Health of Toba Tek Sindh, Sialkot, Jhelum, Narowal and Sahiwal districts.

He directed ensuring 100 percent availability of medicines, biometric attendance of staff and proper cleanliness at hospitals.

He also directed availability of vaccines and necessary drugs at emergencies of hospitals in possible flood-hit districts. He directed evolving surveillance plan to avoid dengue during monsoon. He directed taking measures for the success of anti-polio campaigns.