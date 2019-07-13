Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Held Kashmir, the authorities disallowed people to offer congregational Juma prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid. According to Kashmir Media Service,the authorities imposed restrictions in downtown Srinagar,on Friday by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in strength. The restrictions have been imposed in view of a march towards the Martyrs Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on Saturday(today).

Call for the march has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership to pay tributes to the martyrs of July 13th 1931. The JRL has also called for complete shutdown in the occupied territory. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest while the All Parties Hurriyat Chairman Syed Ali Gilani is already under house detention since 2010. As per schedule, the Mirwaiz has to lead a procession from Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid to the Martyrs Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib.

It is to mention here that it was on the July 13th 1931 when the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Meanwhile, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the occupation authorities for placing the Mirwaiz under house detention and preventing Juma prayers at the Jamia Masjid. It said that the Kashmiris’ struggle for securing their right to self-determination has entered the decisive phase due to the unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.