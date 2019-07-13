Share:

SIALKOT-Ambassador of Indonesia in Pakistan Iwan Suyudhie Amir has vowed to make all-out sincere efforts to boost mutual trade ties between Pakistan and Indonesia, saying that the time is ripe to further strengthen the mutual trade ties.

Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhie was addressing a meeting of Sialkot exporters held at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday. Acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan presided over the meeting.

The visiting ambassador also pledged full support and technical assistance to ensure easy access of Pakistan business community to trade markets of Indonesia.

He also agreed with SCCI proposal regarding regular exchange of updated trade information and mutual trade delegations to enhance trade between the two countries. He invited the Sialkot-Pakistan business community to divert their business activities to Indonesia, besides, participating in all the coming industrial exhibitions and fairs in Indonesia.

The Indonesian ambassador revealed that there are bright opportunities of setting up joint ventures between the business community of Sialkot-Pakistan and in different fields, as several Indonesian companies have shown interest in this regard.

In his address of welcome, Acting SCCI President Waqas Akram Awan said that Indonesia is a true friend of Pakistan. Both Islamic countries are striving for worldwide peace.

He said that both Pakistan and Indonesia are committed and making joint efforts towards promotion of bilateral relations, especially the trade. “To overcome the problems for progressive development in every sector, it is important that we collaborate and develop a coordinated approach and strategy for the betterment of the people of the two brotherly countries,” Waqas Akram Awan underlined, adding that both countries should setup a mechanism to ensure implementation of existing agreements, aimed at substantial increase in two-way trade.

“The potential is huge and commitment from both sides is strong and together, we believe that we can take a big leap in bilateral trade in coming future,” he expressed his resolve.

The acting SCCI president stated that total trade volume between the two countries in FY 2017-18 was $2.8 billion with balance of trade strongly in favour of Indonesia. However, there is a lot of potential to increase this trade volume. Both sides need to ponder on these factors for bringing improvements, he pointed out.

Earlier, addressing a meeting of surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters held at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here, the Indonesian ambassador showed keen interest in the direct imports of Sialkot-Pakistan made surgical instruments from Sialkot instead of purchasing these surgical instruments from the other countries on high prices as well.

On the occasion, Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal suggested that both Pakistan and Indonesia should facilitate single country trade exhibitions and encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations. They should also cooperate and enter into Joint Ventures which would lead to diversification of exports. He added that necessary visa facilitation should be provided to businessmen of both countries, and direct linkages and communication network between the business communities of Pakistan and Indonesia should be established.

Earlier, the Indonesian Envoy also visited the several leading industrial units in Sialkot and witnessed internationals standard craftsmanship.