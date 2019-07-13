Share:

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the affidavit submitted by Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik to the Islamabad High Court was not only a charge sheet against the Sharif family but it had also explained the real meaning of “Godfather and Sicilian Mafia”.

Dr Firdous, in her tweet, said that the affidavit was a proof that the Sharifs were neither innocent nor the oppressed.

She said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders went for the throats of their opponents when they were in power, and if otherwise, they bowed down to them for seeking favours. The history of Sharif family, she said, was full of fraud, corruption, bribing and blackmailing. She cited Justice Qayyum’s audio tape, Rafiq Tarar’s briefcase and scaling of the Supreme Court’s walls by the PML-N workers to attack Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, which were the blackest chapters in the country’s history.

She said that in case all their negative tactics failed, the Sharifs opted for professional killers like Abid Boxer and Nasir Butt to fulfill their nefarious designs.

Dr Firdous said that the Sharif family members were not on the same page about Mian Muhammad Sharif’s financial status.

Shehbaz’s father was poor while that of Nawaz was rich, she added.