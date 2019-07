Share:

Libraries play a major role in polishing students. Despite being an international city and deepest sea port in the world, Gwader has few libraries and most of them are outdated, closed due to the neglect and improper aid of the government.

The government should build more libraries in the city to encourage literacy and education. Libraries should be looked at as assets because an educated and literate populace can better serve a nation.

Aqib Dad

Gwadar