LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government Raja Basharat has expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of Punjab Public Prosecutors during pursuing the high profile and heinous crimes in province resulting into low conviction rate. He was presiding over a quarterly review meeting of Punjab Public Prosecution Department at Chief Minister Secretariat on Friday. The meeting was also attended among others by the Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch. Zaheer-u-Din, Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade & Investment, Mian Aslam Iqbal and concerned officers who deliberated on the performance of the department. Law Minister directed the Prosecution department to remove the existing bottlenecks that were affecting the performance of the department. He said, “The Public Prosecutors should immediately start assisting Punjab police during investigations of a crime as soon as it occurs instead of waiting for the Challan to be received.