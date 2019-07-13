Share:

LAHORE - The Level-II 7s Rugby Coaching Course under the umbrella of Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) was held here at a local school of Fort Abbas.

Four females and five males from different region of South Punjab attended the course, which was supervised by PRU head coach and world rugby educator Shakeel Ahmed. Shakeel was glad about coaching level of PRU in different parts of South Punjab and across Pakistan. He said PRU is doing great work by training coaches all over Pakistan. “Nine coaches took part in the course and they will now further train thousands of new players under ‘Get into Rugby’ (GIR) program.

After school and college holidays, we will resume GIR and try to involve a good number of girls and boys of different age group in South Punjab.