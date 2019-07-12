Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered wine, valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Following the directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug-pushers.

According to the details, Bhara Kahu police arrested Suneel Massih and recovered 10 liters wine from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Amjad Khan involved in selling petrol illegally. Sihala police recovered a 30-bore pistol from the possession of arrested accused Muhammad Imtiaz while the police also arrested Muhammad Arslan involved in bike theft.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Abdul Qadeer involved in a theft case. Koral police arrested two accused Aamir and Kamran involved in a theft case. Karachi Company police arrested Majid Khan and recovered stolen valuables from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Pervez Ali involved in street crime and recovered valuables from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 68 beggars during last 24 hours with an objective to curb the menace of begging and also initiated legal process by registering FIRs against professional alm-seekers and their handlers.

Islamabad police launched special campaign to curb this curse following the directions from DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed and nabbed 68 beggars.

DIG (Operations) has directed to shift child beggars at Shelters Homes and Protection Centres for their proper upbringing and make them a responsible citizen.

The DIG has said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand. He said that needy children and women are shifted to the various centres after verification so that they could be made responsible citizens.

Specials squads have been constituted by him to curb begging practice and performance of these squads would be reviewed on daily basis.

Waqar Ud Din Syed has said this campaign against the professional alm-seekers will remain continue and strict action will be taken against those who force children and women to adopt the ugly business.