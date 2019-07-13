Share:

MULTAN-Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak has said that the government wants to resolve public’s problems at their doorstep and open courts have been launched for this purpose.

Addressing an open court at Adda Lar on Friday, the DC claimed that open courts would help maintain good governance. He declared that a big operation against encroachments would be launched at Adda Lar under which all buildings constructed on government land would be demolished. He warned that no one would be allowed to occupy anyone’s land or that of graveyards.

Earlier, over 300 citizens turned up at the open court and presented their applications. Officials from revenue, health, education, livestock, district council, market committee, Mepco, Sui Gas and many other departments were present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that he had decided to hold open courts in far-flung areas of the districts with a view to facilitate elderly, poor and those citizens who could not reach his office due to different reasons. He said that doors of his office are open to all and even the citizens could submit proposals to improve the functioning of government departments.

He said that the operation against encroachments was underway in the district and now it would be extended to Adda Lar. He declared that the debris of the buildings demolished in operation would be confiscated. He declared that the water filtration plant at Adda Lar would be restored within one week.

UPGRADE FIRE SAFETY

ARRANGEMENTS

District Officer Civil Defence Fatima Khan Friday challaned a petrol pump in the city and issued a warning for updating fire safety arrangements or be ready to face legal action.

Al-Badar petroleum Service at Sewra Chowk was challaned under fire rules after officer found fire safety arrangements there inadequate.

The petrol pump owner was also asked to produce petroleum licence within the next 24 hours to avoid further action under the petroleum act.

It may be noted that Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak had taken notice of media reports regarding inadequate fire fighting equipment at petrol pumps and had directed civil defence to take action.

11,000 grown trees being

planted across Multan

Commissioner Multan Division Imran Sikandar Baloch disclosed on Friday that over 11,000 fully grown trees are being planted at different spots in Multan in connection with a plantation drive launched under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Kicking off the drive here at Southern bypass by planting a sapling, the Commissioner said that 4,000 trees would be planted at Northern bypass, 7,000 Southern bypass and 250 Qaswar Gardezi Road while 50 trees had already been planted at Zakariya Park. He said that saplings would be planted at medians of all important roads of Multan division. “We’ve a plan to do massive plantation at roads, green belts and parks in all four districts of Multan division,” he declared.

He claimed that a comprehensive mechanism to look after the planted saplings has also been evolved. He asserted that the new generation and all other sections of society would have to play their role to keep the environment clean. He asked the citizens to support government in making the plantation drive successful. He lauded the efforts of Sultan Foundation and said that entire civil society needed to join hands with the government for making Multan green. Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zahid Ikram said that the PHA took a number of steps to revive and look after the parks of Multan. He added that plantation was very important for our coming generations and therefore all of us had to play a positive role. He said that the PHA planted trees in different parts of Multan to mitigate the harshness of weather.