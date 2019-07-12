Share:

The Pakistani railway seems failed to save the passengers’ precious lives. Sadly, the recent train collision has brought pains and worries for the humans, as the collision has lost 20 people’s precious lives including 89 injured when the train collided on 11th July. Who should be blamed and who would take the responsibilities of losing the precious lives of the innocent people?

Instead of loop line, the train went on the wrong track and bumped stationary freight train because of signal. However, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed has declared,”The train accident occurred due to negligence.”

So, I humbly request to the Minister of Railway to repair the all tracks in order to stop such painful accidents in future.

Irshad Wahid

Turbat