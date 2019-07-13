Share:

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Navy has seized a huge cache of narcotics off Mubarik Village Karachi.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the Pakistan Navy conducted an intelligence-based operation near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675kg hashish and 4kg heroin worth approx 300 million rupees.

The drugs consignment was being transported through sea, it said.

The cache was subsequently handed over to the ANF for further disposal.

It said that the successful execution of the operation against narcotics smuggling was the result of effective monitoring, surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy’s perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of the country’s sea and coastline for any unlawful activities. “Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfil its national responsibilities with a highest level of commitment and dedication,” said the press release.