Share:

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Taekwondo Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua has confirmed that Pakistani athletes will participate in the 10th Asian Kyorugi Juniors Taekwondo Championship, El Hassan International Open Cup and Youth Cadet Championship scheduled to be held from July 18 to 29 in Amman, Jordan.

Talking to The Nation, Col Wasim said: “Pakistan taekwondo team consists of 25 members including officials and athletes. The participation is made possible with the kind support of Lt Gen Javed Iqbal (R), HI (M), PTWF Patron, Omar Saeed, CEO Hankook, Ahmed MD AAA Enterprises, Ashfaq Ahmed KP and Fata Taekwondo Associations and IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza. Col Wasim and PTWF Secretary Murtaza Hassan Bangash will also attend the general council meeting of Asia. The bidding of championships of Asia for 2021 will also be announced. The PTWF has already requested the PSB in this regard for the financial and administrative support.

“The PWTF management is hopeful to get desired results during these events which will not only improve their skills and techniques but also help in presenting positive image of the country at world level. The Ambassador of Pakistan in Jordan has also been informed about this mega event and he will likely to be there to witness the championships and to meet the Pakistani contingent,” Wasim concluded.