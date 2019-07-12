Share:

RAWALPINDI-Plastic wrapping rates will be kept as low as possible for the convenience of the international passengers. These views were expressed by Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Aviation during his visit of Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) on Friday and witnessed its luggage-wrapping system. He also asked the CAA management to follow a uniform policy for luggage-wrapping service at all airports with proper display of its rates at a prominent place at each airport. Secretary Aviation /DG CAA Shahrukh Nusrat briefed the minister on the Human Resource matters of IIAP including its sanctioned and working strengths and job description of different cadres of its manpower. The minister was also apprised in detail of Integrated Building Management System (IBMS),Car Parking at IIAP, Greeze Air, United Transport System (UTS), glass cleaning and janitorial matters.

He was also informed about the history, functioning, benefits and justification of Green Channel and the on-going measures to improve it for the convenience of the passengers.

Earlier he went to the Trauma Centre of the airport and examined the provision of basic facilities of emergency treatment, operation theatre etc and availability of beds & medicines for the patients. He also visited the privately-managed Shifa Pharmacy at the Trauma Centre and inquired of its contract details and also justification of its establishment despite of centres own pharmacy. Airport Manager/COO Tahir Sikanadar was also present during the briefing.