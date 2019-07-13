Share:

LAHORE (PR) It seems that the Huawei fever is continuing well beyond the pre-order phase of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. After roping in 300% more pre-orders than its predecessor, sales of the midrange killer have swelled up manifolds. In the first two hours since the phone went on sale, people purchased PKR 75,000,000/- worth of Y9 Prime 2019 from Huawei outlets nationwide. Given the sales trends, it looks like the smartphone will be surely clinching the title of midrange king in a short span of time. While the pre-orders and first sales for HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 hit a new high, it also reveals how much the smartphone has won people over for its remarkable specifications in a competitive price. Fans across Pakistan are queuing up in lines to get their hands on the Midrange Killer of the Year. The consumer response has been overwhelmingly positive and Huawei couldn’t be more pleased. Speaking on this occasion, Scott Huang, Country Manager, Huawei Pakistan, said: “With the launch of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, we have reassured our consumer’s belief in the company’s expertise in game-changing technology and innovation. We are pleased to say that as expected, this smartphone has very quickly become a hotfavoritein Pakistan and the sales prove it. The continued love and support from Huawei fans make us more instilled to build an even stronger base in the Pakistani market and hope to continue providing the best of our products and services.”