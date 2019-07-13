Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index sinked by 202.91 points (0.60 percent) to close at 33,672.49 points. A total of 55,509,750 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.275 billion.

Out of 304 companies, share prices of 62 companies recorded increase while 218 companies registered decrease whereas 24 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were K Electric Limited with a volume of 6,894,000 and price per share of Rs 04, Maple Leaf with a volume of 4,523,000 and price per share of Rs 22.12 and Bank of Punjab XD with a volume of 3,906,000 and price per share of Rs 8.79.

The top advancer was Gatron Industries with the increase of Rs 09 per share, closing at Rs 314 while Pak Hotels was runner up with the increase of Rs 7.13 per share, closing at Rs 171.14