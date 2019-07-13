Share:

Love birds end life over failure to get married

SHEIKHUPURA - A girl and her lover who had consumed poisonous pills after being failed to convince their parents to get married died in hospital together here on Friday.

The girl identified as Neellum and her lover Asghar had developed an affair and wanted to merry.

On the other hand their parents did not agree with their proposal at which they got disappointed.

According to police, they took poison and were shifted to local DHQ hospital and from where taken to Lahore.

They, however, breathed their last on Friday. The dead bodies were handed over to their families, resident of suburban locality Kharaiyanwala. The Bhikhi Police have launched investigation.

Four victims of Walhar railway accident laid to rest

SHEIKHUPURA - Four family members who had lost lives in the Akbar Bugti Express Train accident at Walhar railway station near Rahim yar Khan were buried in Shah Kot here on Friday. The victims boarded the train from Faisalabad Wednesday afternoon and were going to Sewan Sharif to pay homage at the shrine of a famous saint Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The ill-fated family members were identified: as Bashir Ahmad, his wife Rehana Bashir and two sons - Mohsin Bashir and Sheraz Bashir died on the spot.

While three others - Shoaib Bashir, Zeeshan Bashir and their sister Sambal Bashir sustained critical injuries and still admitted to THQ Hospital Sadiqabad.

158 people rescued in Golon area of Chitral

CHITRAL (NNI): Around 158 people have been rescued in Golon area of Chitral who were trapped there due to heavy floods. According to Rescue 1122, a medical camp has also been established in the area to provide free medical treatment to the affected people. The military’s media wing said Pakistan Army is assisting the civil administration of Chitral in carrying out rescue and relief operation in flash-flood hit areas of Golen.

“Affected population being heli-lifted to safer places. Tentage and rations provided. Medical teams also present there,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The Jam Ashpar glacier had exploded on July 7, causing the glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF). The flood washed away five bridges and the Azghor valley road.

Many tourists visiting the area got stranded, including Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan who was later rescued and moved to safety.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), one-ton food items have been distributed among the affectees.