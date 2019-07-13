Share:

MULTAN-Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, has claimed that the government has removed explanation of Aqeeda-e-Risalat and Khatam-e-Nubuwat from the syllabus of 9th class, hurling a warning to launch a country-wide protest drive if the amendment is not withdrawn.

Talking to the media here on Friday, Nazim IJT South Punjab Ch Abdul Rehman said that the students rejected the amendment which was done under a conspiracy. He alleged that the Punjab education minister and the textbook board are involved in this conspiracy, demanding immediate removal of the minister and strict action against book board officials.

He said that the amendment unveiled government’s love with Qadianis. “Faith in Khatm-e-Nubuwwat is integral part of our Iman and it cannot changed. The Punjab Government has done jugglery of words under a conspiracy which is highly condemnable,” he maintained. He asked the Chief Minister to take notice of this conspiracy and constitute an inquiry commission to look into this issue.

He warned that the IJT had defended Khatam-e-Nubuwat in 70s and it would do it again if needed. He said that educational syllabus played key role in building nations and recent changes have been carried out on directions of foreign masters. He declared that the students of Punjab would foil this conspiracy through their unity. He added that the IJT would contact all other student, labour, trader, political and religious parties on this issue and chalk out a joint line of action.

INSPECTION OF

HEALTHCARE OUTLETS

The district administration and health department have decided to conduct surprise inspection of government-run health facilities to improve healthcare delivery system and ensure availability of doctors, nurses and medicines.

The initiative was taken on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak.

In compliance of the order, three health facilities were inspected on Friday. First surprise inspection was conducted by district coordinator Dr Ataur Rahman at Basic Health Unit (BHU) Buch Khusro Abad.

He found staff present and cleanliness satisfactory. Likewise, Shujabad Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed conducted surprise inspection of THQ hospital Shujabad where she examined attendance register, and medicines stock.

Dog-bite vaccine was available but snake-bite vaccine was short. She instructed hospital administration to issue demand for snake-bite vaccine and was informed that it has already been done.

She also inspected PLI centre for hepatitis patients where all staff members were present and cleanliness situation was satisfactory.