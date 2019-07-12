- 7:36 PM | July 13, 2019 Govt to establish CPEC Authority to speed up work on projects
- 6:39 PM | July 13, 2019 Pilgrims asked to use Apps for getting Hajj related information, guidelines
- 5:23 PM | July 13, 2019 Israel will be on 'verge of vanishing' in case of conflict with Hezbollah: Nasrallah
- 3:39 PM | July 13, 2019 NASA’s Hubble Telescope spots strange disk around massive Black Hole
- 3:32 PM | July 13, 2019 Pakistani mafia uses tactics to pressurise state institutions, judiciary: PM Imran
- 3:31 PM | July 13, 2019 'You use institutions against political opponents', Maryam responds to PM Khan
- 2:03 PM | July 13, 2019 Pakistan, India to start Track-II dialogue in Islamabad today
- 1:58 PM | July 13, 2019 10 people die, 22 injured in tragic accident in Sanghar
- 1:32 PM | July 13, 2019 Second round of talks on Kartarpur corridor to take place tomorrow at Wagah
- 12:55 PM | July 13, 2019 Pakistan, US, Russia, China agree to continue efforts for Afghan peace
- 12:49 PM | July 13, 2019 Met office predicts week-long fresh spell of monsoon rains
- 12:46 PM | July 13, 2019 Govt plans to avoid immediate action against AC judge Arshad Malik
- 11:24 AM | July 13, 2019 APAT observes countrywide strike against hike in sales taxes
- 11:19 AM | July 13, 2019 PM Khan says Pakistani mafia pressurize judiciary like Sicilian mafia
- 10:15 AM | July 13, 2019 Strong magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off Japan's Kyushu island
- 8:20 AM | July 13, 2019 Seven more gray whales found dead in Alaska, total spikes to 22
- 6:25 PM | July 12, 2019 Shireen Mazari assures CFWIJ of swift action against online trolls targeting women journalists
- 4:18 PM | July 12, 2019 PML-N call for declaring Nawaz’s sentence null and void
- 4:07 PM | July 12, 2019 Meesha shafi rubbishes claims of threatening Hassaan Niazi with a #MeToo campaign
- 3:10 PM | July 12, 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 – Semi Final: the Kangaroos battered by England!