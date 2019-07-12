Share:

Education is the priority need of all individuals so that it is compulsory to acquire it. However, in Shahabad, a small village of district Kech, locals are deprived of such basic educational needs as buildings, qualified teachers, drinkable water and electricity supply.

The total strength of the village is nearly 900 and they are still living in the old times. They are illiterate and oblivious to the importance and benefits of education in this modern era. The students of the village are studying in a hut due to the unavailability of buildings.

It is my humble request to the concerned authorities to take concrete actions on this worsening issue and provide us a building as soon as possible.

Shahzaib Arzh,

Shahabad