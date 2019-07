Share:

I want to draw the attention of the district government of Kech. They promised to solve our water problem if we vote for them. We gave them vote, but they have not solved the water problem.

We all know that water plays a big role in our society. But people of Dasht are facing water problems. They can’t solve water problem on their own.

I humbly request our government that the water problem must soon be resolved in Dasht.

Mairaj Mureed

Kech