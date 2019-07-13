Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly sitting on Friday lasted for hardly a minute as Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari adjourned the session without taking any agenda owing to lack of quorum.

The sitting was scheduled to be started at 2:30pm but as many as five members were present in the house when the Deputy Speaker began it at 02:45pm. The absence of the quorum irked Rehana who adjourned the house till Monday at 2pm without taking any agenda item.

It may be noted here that this was the second time in ongoing session that the chair adjourned the house without any business as Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani had done the same on June 28.

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPA Khurram Sherzaman said the session was adjourned to ‘facilitate’ the Pakistan Peoples Party ministers who were busy in ‘running’ election campaign in Ghotki.

He alleged that the Sindh government was trying to influence the by-polls in Ghotki, adding that the PPP was afraid of losing the elections. Sherzaman was of the view that many provincial ministers were running election campaigns which he said violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s rules.

The PTI leader asked the ECP to take notice of the PPP’s ministers alleged involvement in running the campaign in Ghotki.