SIALKOT - The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) will extend all out support for modernisation of the century-old surgical industry of Sialkot.

Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Hafiz Farhat Abbas made teh assurance while addressing a meeting of the surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters held at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) here yesterday.

Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal presided over the meeting.The Tevta chairperson said that the authority would soon design special short and long term advanced technical training courses to promote the skill development in Sialkot besides providing the skilled labour and workforce to Sialkot’s surgical industry.

Chairman SIMAP Khalilur Rehman Mughal highlighted the problems, achievements, targets , goals and challenges of the surgical industry as well.

Later, Chairperson TEVTA Hafiz Farhat Abbas also visited Metal Industry Development Center (MIDC) in Sialkot. He stressed the need of promotion of active and effective role of this institution MIDC to support the SMEs in Sialkot.

He said that Punjab government has allocated Rs400 million funds to the TEVTA for supporting the small industries and to provide a strong industrial base as well.

He said that TEVTA was making hectic efforts to enhance global competitiveness in Punjab, through a quality and productive workforce by developing demand-driven, standardized, dynamic and integrated technical education and vocational training services.