RAWALPINDI-Three people, including two teenagers, drowned in separate incidents in different parts of the city on Friday. Rescue 1122 fished out dead bodies of the three persons and moved them to hospitals for post-mortem. As per details, a man namely Shahrukh Qadri along with his 11 years old nephew Furqan went for hunting in Rajhar Village on Chakri Road when the later fell into a river. Shahrukh jumped into water to rescue his nephew but he also drowned. The locals informed Rescue 1122 divers and they pulled out dead bodies. Local police also visited the site and registered occurrence of incident in Daily crime register. Meanwhile, a seven years old scavenger died after falling into a broken pipe of sewerage at Dhoke Chiragh Din in the limits of Chaklala Cantonment Board, sources informed. The deceased was identified as Asim, they said. According to sources, Asim was sifting the heap of garbage to find some useable when all of sudden he fell into a broken sewerage pipe and later he died. Later on some locals spotted the dead body and informed Rescue 1122.

Rescuers came on the spot and pulled out dead body of Asim and shifted it to DHQ mortuary.