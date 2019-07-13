Share:

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - The traders’ community has once again pledged to observe the countrywide shutter down strike on Saturday (today) from Karachi to Khyber and Kashmir to Gawadar in protest of unfair taxes imposed by the federal government in budget 2019-20. This was announced by the APAT central general secretary Naeem Mir while addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday. Flanked by leaders of different markets including, Amjad Ch, Waqar Ahmed Mian, Haji Hanif, Malik Amanat, Sohail Mehmood Butt Imran Bashir, Sheikh Irfan Iqbal, Mian Tahir Subhani, Malik Farooq Hafiz, Agha Zulfiqar, Syed Azmat Shah and Malik Kaleem, he said that the traders would not negotiate with the government till the withdrawal of unfair taxes, lamenting the government was trying to divide the business community instead of resolving their issues.

He claimed that Qaumi Tajir Ittehad, Lahore Businessmen Front of LCCI, All Pakistan Truck Trawla Owners Association, Jewelers Association, Auto Dealers Association and all other trade bodies of the city are also going to joint this countrywide shutter down strike. He said that imposition of unjustified 17 percent sales tax, turn over tax and CNIC-based invoicing system had made it impossible for the community to run the businesses. He warned the government of strike for indefinite period if the said taxes and conditions were not withdrawn by July 13.

He said that FBR was not ready to listen to the traders due to which trading community was worried while people were also facing huge inflation. He demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan in consultation with traders should announce forthwith amendments in budget, otherwise traders would go for complete shutter down for a long period. Lahore Businessmen Front chairman Amjad Ch, on this occasion, said that businessmen reject this budget made by bureaucracy on the instructions of International Monetary Fund. Other traders were of the view that without bringing any reforms in FBR, government has handed over budget matters to the IMF.

SCCI urges govt to withdraw

additional taxes

The Executive Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has announced full support to traders’ strike against the imposition of additional taxes, documentation of retailers, crackdowns, and unfair fines imposed by the government in the current federal and provincial budgets. The support was extended after endorsement of a unanimous resolution in a meeting of the chamber’s executive body, chaired by SCCI President Faiz Muhammad Faizi, held at a local hotel in Swat, said a press release issued here on Friday.

It is to mention here that the traders’ community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will observe a strike on Saturday (today) against the government’s tough budgetary measures and zero relief for the people.

To express solidarity with traders’ community, the meeting decided the chamber house will remain close (today) on July 13 (Saturday). The meeting criticized the government’s budgetary measures and asked to withdraw additional taxes and stop various government departments including FBR, from harassing the businessmen.

The Executive Committee meeting demanded of the government to address grievances of business community otherwise warned the national economy will face further deterioration. The meeting accorded approval for establishment of Election Commission to hold the SCCI election for year 2019-20, and approved schedule for the chamber election. On the occasion, the SIDB MD Ghazanfar Ali briefed the participants about setting up the proposed Small Industrial Estate in Swat along with different development projects. The SMEDA provincial chief, Rashid Aman also briefed the participants about SME development and Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Fata (ERKF) project along with other schemes for promotion of small businesses and enterprises in Swat.