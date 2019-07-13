Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India engaged in a Track-II dialogue yesterday to review the ties between the two nuclear armed countries.

On the first day of the dialogue, the options were discussed to improve the relations between the neighbours.

Delegations from Pakistan and India have participated in the dialogue, which was convened by Islamabad-based Regional Peace Institute.

Working sessions were also held to review the relations between the two countries. Director RPI Rauf Hassan said the principal purpose of the initiative was to encourage the youth of the two countries to take charge to move forward.

“The second round of the Track-II dialogue will take place in New Delhi in September this year,” he added.

The term Track II diplomacy was coined in 1981 by Joseph Montville, a US diplomat, to differentiate it from Track-I diplomacy which refers to diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflicts through official channels.

The practitioners of Track II dialogue consider it a serious technique for any serious discussion on the controversial issues and a pre-negotiations trick.

Track II dialogue may be explained as informal and unofficial activities between members of adversary groups that aim to develop strategies, influence public opinion and organize human and material resources in ways that might help resolve their conflicts.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal said that Pakistan fought the legal battle in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case very well and hoped that the International Court of Justice will issue judgment in Islamabad’s favour.

He said that Pakistan will accept the court ruling, and consultations will be made with lawyers regarding the procedure of implementation after the verdict. “India could not present any evidence regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav case,” he added.

INDIA’S REQUEST TO OPEN AIRSPACE DECLINED

INP adds: Pakistan has dismissed an Indian request to open the airspace until the latter de-escalates, Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat told a parliamentary committee.

“The Indian government approached asking us to open the airspace. We conveyed our concerns that first India must withdraw its fighter planes placed forward,” Nusrat told the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation.

Pakistan’s eastern airspace is closed for all over-flights and transit flights. However, flight operations are continued as per routine on the Eastern Air Side and the Western airspace.