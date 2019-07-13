Share:

LAHORE: Two women died and another two sustained injuries in a house collapse near Mayo Hospital on Friday. Two minors Amna and Aftab retained unhurt, rescurer. Rescue workers said the search and rescue operation was completed after hectic efforts. Two of the victims were recovered dead from the debris. They were identified by police as Nusran Bibi, 35, and Naziran Bibi, 55. The women and babies were present on the second floor of the building when its roof collapsed all of a sudden. An official said that a large hall located on the second floor also collapsed as its roof caved in with a bang. Authorities were investigating the incident.