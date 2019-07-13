Share:

FAISALABAD-The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is adopting effective modern management system under which procurement and other records will be shifted towards electronic filing and e-tracking, which will not only help protect official from all sorts of incidence but will also help save time and money.

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf stated while addressing a seminar here on Friday.

A seminar-cum workshop on procurement, procurement process and allied matters was organised by the UAF in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA).

He said that the university is making all-out efforts to ensure transparency and merit, underlining the need for professional development of human resource in accounts, finance and auditing.

He said that with modern trends of IT and other tools, the procurement process has become more sophisticated. He said that he is shifting the powers to deans that will help in prompt action.

PPRA Managing Director Shahid Hussain said that more than 60 percent of corruption cases across the province are identified due to non-adopting of PPRA rules. He said that PPRA is endowed with the responsibility of prescribing regulations and procedures for public procurements owned public sector organizations with a view to improve governance, management, transparency, accountability and quality of public procurement of goods, works and services.

UAF Treasurer Tariq Saeed called for equipping the youth with the professional education that will work as an engine for the uplift of the society. UAF Director Procurement Umar Saeed also spoke on the occasion.