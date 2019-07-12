Share:

Taking drug is so common in recent times in Pakistan. According to a report, nearly 8.9 million people in Pakistan are addicts while 700 people die every day across the country due to drug-related complications. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Pakistan has 6.7 million people addicted to drugs and this number is increasing at a rapid rate. However, no serious action has been taken to control it. I request the government of Balochistan and concerned authorities to look in the matter seriously.

SAGHEER AHMED,

Absor.