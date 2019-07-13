Share:

Caracas - Venezuela’s government and opposition have agreed to set up a platform for ongoing negotiations to resolve the country’s simmering political crisis after three days of talks in Barbados, mediator nation Norway said Thursday.

Representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido met from Monday to Wednesday in the Caribbean island nation for negotiations, which Maduro has hailed as successful.

“After an intense day of work, we developed six points with the government of Norway and the opposition,” Maduro said Thursday in a television and radio interview, though he did not specify what the points were.

Earlier, Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said in a statement that the two sides had established a negotiation table that will “work in a continuous and efficient manner to reach an agreed-upon solution within the framework of the Constitution.”

“It is foreseen that the parties will carry out consultations in order to advance the negotiations,” the statement added.

Venezuelan government negotiator Hector Rodriguez said he anticipated a “complex path,” but one that leads to an “agreement of democratic co-existence” where each side recognizes the other.

Guaido representative Stalin Gonzalez said on Twitter that Venezuelans need “answers and results,” and said his delegation would “make consultations toward progress and putting an end to the suffering.”

Crisis-wracked Venezuela has been mired in a political impasse since January when Guaido proclaimed himself acting president, quickly receiving the support of more than 50 countries.