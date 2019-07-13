Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem said that any video leak or affidavit could not quash the verdict of Accountability Court against Sharif Family until convicted persons provide money trail to the court of law.

The minister expressed this at a press conference following the letter of Acting Chief Justice Islamabad Justice Aamir Farooq written to the Ministry of Law and Justice, asking the Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik to hand over his services to the parent department.

He informed that after receiving the letter of Islamabad High Court, the law division barred the judge Arshad Malik from working as judge till further orders of the concerned quarters.

The minister categorically said that no one can deny the existence of the Avenfield apartments, moreover the merits of the case could not be changed, however if anyone had concerned with then approach the appellate court and prove his innocence, he added. “Judge Arshad Malik said in his affidavit that he gave a free and fair judgment on the merits and if he wanted to pass the judgment under pressure or because of blackmailing then would not acquit members of Sharif Family in one case or convicted them in another case,” the minister maintained.

Farogh said that according to the affidavit of Arshad Malik, Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz offered him bribe worth of Rs50 crore and settlement abroad, otherwise in case of refusal gave life threats.

He said if anyone tries to obstruct the court proceedings or intimidate judiciary then under Section 31-A of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, and PrPC, ten years imprisonment could be awarded to the accused persons.

Neither Law Ministry nor Prime Minister Office could acquit Nawaz Sharif as he had been convicted by following due process of law and only the court of law could free him if he would provide money trail of his property, however no one will be allowed to coerce the judiciary, the law minister clarified.

Farogh Naseem said that the government would stand by the judiciary, and will not victimise anyone or would take sides but will not tolerate manipulation of judiciary, adding that the Al Azizia case was not opened under the PTI government.

He clarified that the NAB could not do anything regarding the sentence in NAB references and the sentence could not immediately be suspended, or extended or changed in any way until Islamabad High Court took a decision regarding whether the judgment was issued under pressure.

While speaking at the same news conference, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar said the affidavit of Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik submitted to Islamabad High Court had fully exposed the Sharif family. As per the judge’s affidavit, the Sharifs, like a mafia, had used every tactic to get favourable judgments from him under duress, which also proved that the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case verdict had rightly used the words ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ for them, he said.

Flanked by Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem, Shahzad Akbar alleged that like the tactics used by mafias the Sharifs’ frontmen had tried to bribe, browbeat and hurl threats to the judge.

The frontmen had offered Rs100 million bribe to Judge Arshad Malik for setting Nawaz Sharif free in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references, he added.

Shahzad Akbar said the two cases, which were being heard by Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir and their proceedings were at advanced stages with recording of many witnesses against the accused. However, under a well-thought out plan, the cases were got transferred to Judge Arshad Malik, he claimed.

He alleged that PML-N leaders Nasir Butt and Nasir Janjua, and another character Khurram Yousaf had started meeting Arshad Malik in February 2019. They resorted to threatening and blackmailing the judge, which the latter had confirmed in his affidavit.

The judge also met Nawaz Sharif at Raiwind where Nasir Butt again threatened the judge to toe their line, he added. Shahzad Akbar claimed that Hussain Nawaz had also offered Rs500 million bribe to the judge with settlement of his whole family in the country of his choice.

He said it seemed that the Sharifs were now in a blind alley. The answer to their tribulations was only with the Islamabad and Lahore high courts, which could set aside their sentences, but for that they would have to present the money trail for purchasing assets abroad, he added. He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could investigate the whole scheme of affairs as to how the judge was influenced and videos were made.