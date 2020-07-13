Share:

FAISALABAD - District administration has notified 13 sites for establishing temporary cattle markets outside the city for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals and these sale points would be made functional from 15th July.

According to the notification issued in this regard the temporary cattle markets would be set up at Danola Millat road, chak 241-RB, Chanchal Singhwala, Jhang road bypass, chak 239-RB, Khanuana Satyana road, Tanki ground Dijkot, near Gattwala, Syedwala road near chak 240-GB Jarawala, Railway ground near Benazir Park, Saim nullah Khurrianwala, site adjacent to New Green market Faisalabad road Samundri, Hockey ground Canal road Tandilianwala, chak 423-GB opposite Punjab College Satiana road Tandlianwala, Bangla chowk Bakkar mandi Mamukanjan and Sports Stadium chak 187-RB Jhumra Faisalabad road.

Necessary facilities would be provided by the concerned Municipal Committee to ease sellers and purchasers. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said that no fee would be charged, adding that the role of middlemen would be discouraged. He said that concerned ACs had been assigned duties to supervise the arrangements in the temporary cattle markets of sacrificial animals. He directed the Livestock department officials to establish Veterinary Dispensaries at cattle markets and the cattle owners should be informed about the precautionary measures to save the sacrificial animals.

He also directed the Health department to set up improvised medical camp in the current situation of coronavirus. He said that necessary security and traffic arrangements should also be made in this regard.

He directed that anti coronavirus SOPs should be followed and no one could enter the cattle market without using face mask and entry of aged persons and children would be banned.

He asked the ACs to make all the arrangements before time so that cattle markets would be functional on 15th day of this month.