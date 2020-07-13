Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least four terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Vezhda Sar, 8 kilometres South West of Boya, Miranshah, in North Wazirstan District, says a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate yesterday.

It said that the sanitisation force conducted an operation against terrorists in Vezhda Sar Sunday morning. “As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fires. All dug out terrorists were shot down by security forces,” it said. However, the ISPR said, “In exchange of fire, fours soldiers embraced martyrdom”.

Later, the ISPR further said, the area was cleared by sanitisation force. The martyrs include Sepoy Muhammad Ismail Khan, Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz Yasin, Sepoy Raja Waheed Ahmed and Sepoy Muhammad Rizwan Khan.

In April, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an operation in North Waziristan. Two soldiers were martyred and five were also injured during the intelligence-based operation in Khaisura and Dossali areas of North Waziristan. On January 30, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during another intelligence-based operation (IBO) on a terrorist hideout in Dattakhel, North Waziristan. The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoys Muhammad Shamim and Asad Khan.