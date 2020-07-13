Share:

Rawalpindi - Fourty police officials donated blood to Thalassemia patients on Sunday as due to smart lockdown in twin cities, Thalassemia affected children were facing acute shortage of blood donations.

According to police, Sundas Foundation contacted City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas Rawalpindi and requested to arrange blood.

CPO Rawalpindi taking notice of the issue, directed DSP Headquarters Rawalpindi to arrange blood for the little angels on which a team to 40 officers of Rawalpindi Police led by DSP Headquarters immediately reached Pakistan Thalassemia Centre Islamabad to donate blood for the patients.

The team included officers from district police, Dolphin and Elite Forces which was later provided to the children in need. The officers of Rawalpindi Police also spent time with the children who were delighted with the gesture of care and affection by Rawalpindi Police. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that Rawalpindi Police stands beside the citizens in difficult times and will take every possible step to serve them.

CPO added that every child is the future of Pakistan and Rawalpindi Police will do anything to secure the future of the country.

Rawalpindi Police has regularly been donating blood for Thalassemia and Cancer patients in the past and has planned to continue this service for the citizens.