Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) has filed additional documents in Supreme Court (SC) in Sugar Inquiry Commission case.

The additional documents include gazette notification of sugar inquiry commission and brief of the case.

Plea has been taken in the additional documents filed by AGP that federal government constituted inquiry commission on hike in the prices of sugar. This commission was constituted under Pakistan Commission of Inquiry act -2017 which collected information from provincial and federal sugar mills. Commission drew a detailed picture on upturn in the prices of sugar after collecting the information.

Commission identified violation of law by the sugar industry in its report. The federal government after approving the report sent it to regulators for implementation . First of all PASMA filed the commission report in Islamabad high court which was rejected. During the hearing of the case it was argued commission notification has not been issued timely. PASMA was fully cognisant about establishment of commission. Notification was not challenged in any forum. Delay in publication of notification causes no major loss. There are decisions of SC in this regard. The allegation of violation of article 4 leveled by sugar mills is baseless. The plea that only provinces can constitute inquiry commission is baseless. The commission has been set up in conformity with the constitution. Rise in sugar prices is concerned with basic human rights and article 6. The respondents are trying to prevent the federal, provincial governments and all institutions from discharging their obligations.

It is to mention here that federal government has filed appeal against Sindh government verdict in SC.