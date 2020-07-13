Share:

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday accused the PTI government of putting the lives of people in danger by lowering Covid-19 testing capacity on purpose, and denied the claim that coronavirus cases in the country were going down.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the PPP chairman said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were making a mockery of themselves when they claimed that the graph of coronavirus cases was going down. "If you stop testing, then the graph will obviously go down. But the same number of people will fall ill and die," Bilawal said.

"They are putting the lives and the health of the people in danger. They are lowering testing capacity this is a conspiracy against the people, they're not fooling anyone.

Earlier today, PPP's Central Information Secretary Nafisa Shah in a statement also said that a reduction in the number of coronavirus tests being conducted by the Centre should not be taken to mean that coronavirus cases in the country are decreasing. Shah claimed there were crowds lining up at the country's hospitals and patients were facing difficulties. "People in the country have recovered but new cases are also emerging in large numbers." she said.

During his presser, Bilawal also claimed that despite being given limited funds by the Centre, his party's government in Sindh had managed to provide relief to the people, frontline health workers and poor farmers affected by locusts by not allocating funds for new development schemes in the budget for the new fiscal year. "The fiscal space that we created by doing this, we are spending it on protecting people's lives and providing them support during these tough times.