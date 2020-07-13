Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that carelessness on Eid-ul-Adha can make Corona uncontrollable once again.

Talking to party delegations from different districts which visited him on Sunday, Ch Sarwar said celebrating Eid with simplicity was the only option to stop the spread of the virus. He said that the Disaster Management Authority (DMA) deserved tribute and applause for playing a historic role against the virus.

He said that people did not take coronavirus seriously at the time of Eid-ul-Fitr due to which everyone witnessed the severity of the spread of the virus. He said that if people repeated that mistake on the event of Eid-ul-Adha, it would have dangerous consequences.

He said that in order to prevent the spread of virus, it was necessary to implement SOPs in letter and spirit. He said that, there was no room for negligence in the implementation of SOPs in the cattle markets as negligence in this regard could lead to an increase in the number of the virus patients.

The Governor Punjab said that coronavirus had also shaken the entire global economy due to which not only Pakistan but also countries like USA and UK were facing enormous economic challenge.

Ch Sarwar said that the government would not leave the farmers alone on the issue of locust. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also announced a package for farmers.

Governor Punjab strongly condemned the atrocities of Indian forces in Kashmir and said that India was committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir and was resorting to worst state terrorism.