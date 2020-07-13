Share:

Pakistan on Monday has confirmed 69 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 251,625. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,266.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,769 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh has become the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 105,533 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 87,043 in Punjab, 30,486 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,185 in Balochistan, 14,108 in Islamabad, 1,671 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,599 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,013 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,795 in Sindh, 1,099 in KP, 126 in Balochistan, 153 in Islamabad, 36 in GB and 44 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,585,170 coronavirus tests and 22,532 in last 24 hours. 161,917 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,837 patients are in critical condition