Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that 48 more patients of the coronavirus lost their lives in the province during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 1,795 while the virus infected 1,713 others, raising the tally of patients to 105,533. In a statement issued here from the CM House, Murad Shah said that with 48 more deaths from the COVID-19, the death toll had reached 1,795 that showed 1.7pc death rate. “1,519 more patients have recovered overnight,” he said, and added the number of patients recovering from the pandemic so far now stands at 60,958 that showed 58 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 10,276 samples were tested which helped detect 1,713 fresh coronavirus cases that constituted 17 percent detection rate.

He added that so far, 574,767 samples had been tested in Sindh which led to identification of 105,533 cases that showed 18 percent detection rate.

He said that of 42,780 patients, who were currently under treatment, 41,179 were in home isolation, 400 were at isolation centers and 1,201 at different hospitals.

Murad informed that the condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical. “Of these, 112 have been shifted onto the ventilators,” he disclosed.

He further said that out of 1,713 new cases, 715 had been reported from all the six districts of Karachi division. “There are 325 cases in South, 143 in East, 78 in Central, 73 in Malir, 66 in Korangi and 30 in West,” he explained.

Regarding Sindh’s other districts, the chief minister said that Khairpur had 172 fresh cases, Larkana 62, Shikarpur 59, Matiari 55, Mirpurkhas 46, Ghotki 41, Sanghar 35, Dadu 32, Kambar 32, T.M Khan 31, Thatta 27, Jamshoro 26, Hyderabad 24, Tando Allahyar 21, Jacobabad 19, Badin 18, Kashmore 14, Umerkot 11, Shaheed Benazirababd 10, Sukkur and Naushehro Feroze seven each while Sujawal two cases.

The chief minister urged the people to stay safe by following the SOPs.