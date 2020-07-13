Share:

islamabad - While ignoring Supreme Court’s directions regarding removal of encroachments, the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has not only failed to take action against illegal use of open spaces across the city but also restarted the process without taking prior permission of the planning wing CDA.

About a year ago, the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) had cancelled all temporary licences issued to businessmen allowing state land to be used for commercial purposes while following a categorical stance taken by the Capital Development Authority on the issue.

CDA in a letter written by its Director Building Control Muhammad Faisal Naeem stated that DMA could not issue licences for using CDA land and informed that a large number of people had been running business on CDA land in the name of open sit-in, beautification, kiosks, open spaces etc, but for granting such permissions, planning wing was not consulted.

In response, the then Director DMA Muhammad Shahfi Marwat had cancelled all such permissions and asked to vacate state land illegally used for commercial purposes but few months later he was posted out from the directorate. Since then, the DMA did not bother to ask these illegal occupants to vacate the state land besides passing more than one year.

When contacted, the MCI’s spokesperson Mohsin Sherazi informed that the DMA has restarted the process to issue licences to use green areas as open space for commercial purposes. He said we have increased the rate from 143 per square feet to 500 per square feet.

On the other side, sources inside the planning wing of CDA informed that the DMA did not take any permission from us for re-initiating the process of allowing use of open spaces. They were of the view that it is very clear that DMA could not give licence to anybody on state land without our approval.

DMA has granted many licences over the last few years to use green areas in the name of open spaces.

MCR imposes ban on entry of sacrificial animals in city

RAWALPINDI (APP): Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals in the city and to protect the citizens from COVID-19 on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

Under the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals has been restricted.

The decision to ban sale/purchase of sacrificial animals had been imposed to maintain cleanliness and avoid waste pollution in the city. The squad will not allow the cattle to walk in city freely, informed spokesman of MCR here.