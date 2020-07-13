Share:

UMERKOT - Dr Abdul Razzaq, a prominent cardiologist of Umerkot city, died due to coronavirus on Sunday. He was constantly at home isolation since the last 12 days after his coronavirus test came positive.

Today, his health deteriorated after which he was brought to Karachi where he succumbed to the virus, sending shock among the doctors and paramedical staff. According to the health department sources, 365 cases of coronavirus have emerged in Umerkot district since the outbreak of the disease while three people have died of the virus so far. The health authorities have warned the people to adopt SOPs to remain safe from the virus but the people are not adopting social distancing.