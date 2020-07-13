Share:

LAHORE - Peoples’ Doctors Forum Pakistan has stressed the need to enhance Covid-19 testing in the country. In a webinar titled “situation of Covid-19 pandemic — myths and realities in Pakistan [and] way forward”, the medical professionals said that the government’s figures of infected people are “not representative of the actual ground situation”. They urged the government to meet with doctors and paramedics. The webinar also called upon the authorities to increase testing in areas where it has been reduced. The medical professionals also urged people to continue taking precautions during Eidul Azha, Muharram and Eid Miladun Nabi, warning that a failure to do so could lead to a spike in cases.